Clifford scored a goal on four shots and had two PIM in Wednesday's shootout loss to Anaheim.

Finally, after going nearly three full months without a goal, Clifford was able to get off the schneid, redirecting a puck on the doorstep to tie the game at 2-2 at 5:29 of the third period. It was Clifford's first goal since Feb. 13, snapping a miserable 31-game dry spell. He has five points in 44 games in his first season with the Blues.