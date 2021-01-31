Clifford scored a goal and added five PIM in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.
With the Blues leading 3-0 early in the first period, Clifford obliged Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf for a bout. Clifford added his tally in the third period, but couldn't find an assist for the Gordie Howe hat trick. The 30-year-old Clifford is up to two goals, seven PIM and nine hits through seven contests. He seems to have the edge for a fourth-line role over the likes of Mackenzie MacEachern and Jacob De La Rose, but that won't bring Clifford to fantasy relevance.
