Clifford signed a two-year, $2 million contract with the Blues on Sunday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Perhaps the Blues missed Pat Maroon last year, as they're injecting some grit into the lineup in the form of Clifford. Over 69 games last season between the Kings and Maple Leafs, the 29-year-old racked up 133 hits, 68 PIM and 17 points. Clifford should be a fixture in the bottom six for the Blues in the upcoming season.