Clifford picked up a shorthanded assist in Friday's 2-1 shootout win over the Sharks.

Clifford set up Tyler Bozak's tally at 6:22 of the third period while Zach Sanford was in the penalty box for goaltender interference. The 30-year-old Clifford ended a seven-game dry spell with his helper, which was also the first shorthanded point of his career. The fourth-liner has five points, 36 shots on net, 41 hits and 19 PIM through 28 appearances.