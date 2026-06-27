Blues' Landon Nycz: College defender nabbed by Blues

Nycz was the 107th overall pick by St. Louis in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

NHL teams love prospects that spent the entirety of their draft year playing collegiate hockey and that was the case with Nycz. He was a regular for the UMass-Amherst as an 18-year-old, appearing in 35 games and posting a goal and three points. The lack of scoring was not by accident. Nycz brings very little offense to the table. His puck play is extremely basic and seems unlikely to improve much. On a more positive note, Nycz is 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, and has excellent feet. He has a real chance to make it based upon size and mobility alone. A fair comp for Nycz is Rangers' defenseman Drew Fortescue, a guy that also offered little offensively early on before developing over three years at Boston College before turning pro.