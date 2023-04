Loof signed a three-year, entry-level contract with St. Louis on Friday.

The defenseman was taken in the third round -- 88th overall -- in 2020. Loof has spent the last two seasons with Ilves Tampere of the Finnish liiga. He had four goals and 16 points in 55 regular-season games, and he followed that up with a goal and two assists in 12 postseason games.