Brown logged an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

Brown was activated from injured reserve Monday after missing 20 contests, but he sat out as a scratch against the Canucks. With Jordan Kyrou (upper body) out Tuesday, Brown stepped in on the fourth line and set up a Colton Parayko tally in the third period. The assist was Brown's first point in six games this season, and he's added five shots on net, five hits and a minus-2 rating. He's unlikely to see more than fourth-line minutes when he's in the lineup.