Brown registered two hits as the Blues suffered a 4-0 loss to the Jets.

Brown, who was sidelined for three games at the start of the season with an upper-body injury, dressed for the first time Monday but did not make much of an impact. The 2016 No. 11 overall draft pick failed to record a shot in 12:32 of ice time, including 2:13 on the power play. With Brandon Saad (upper body) sidelined Monday, Brown opened by centering the third line with Jake Neighbours and Josh Leivo.