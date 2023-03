Brown scored a goal and added two hits in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Brown has played in 10 of 16 games since he came off injured reserve in January, picking up two points over that span. He scored a go-ahead goal Thursday to help the Blues erase an early two-goal deficit. He's at four points, 10 shots on net, 12 hits and a minus-2 rating through 19 contests, so fantasy managers can safely leave the bottom-six forward on the waiver wire.