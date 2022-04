Brown picked up an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Brown set up a Dakota Joshua goal in the first period. The helper was Brown's second in the last three contests, though he was on an eight-game point drought before that. The 24-year-old has nine points, 29 shots on net, 20 hits and a minus-3 rating in 35 contests, though he's primarily been limited to fourth-line minutes this season.