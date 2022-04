Brown scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Brown helped out on a Justin Faulk goal to opening the scoring in the first period before burying a rebound on his own in the second. The 24-year-old Brown has done well in a fourth-line role lately with a goal and three helpers in his last four outings. The American forward has 11 points, 30 shots on net, 20 hits and a minus-1 rating through 36 contests overall.