Brown (upper body) returned to the ice for an optional skate Thursday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Brown has been dealing with an upper-body injury since Oct. 1. The 24-year-old forward still doesn't have a timeline to return, but it's encouraging he's gotten back into a practice session. The Blues have two games left on their road trip with stops Saturday in Edmonton and Monday in Winnipeg, but it's unclear if he'll be ready to play in either of those contests.