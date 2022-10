Brown is day-to-day due to an upper-body injury suffered against Dallas on Saturday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Brown played in just 39 games last season in which he generated four goals on 34 shots, seven assists and 22 hits while averaging 10:11 of ice time. If the 24-year-old center is cleared to play Opening Night against the Blue Jackets on Oct. 15, he figures to slot into a third-line role where he can offer solid mid-range fantasy value.