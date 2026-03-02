Mailloux scored a goal on three shots, added three hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Wild.

Mailloux ended a seven-game point drought with the tally, which was just his second goal all season. The 22-year-old defenseman is maintaining a bottom-four role this season, and he's picked up some extra ice time recently while Colton Parayko (back) is sidelined. Mailloux has four points, 44 shots on net, 60 hits, 32 blocked shots, 33 PIM and a minus-19 rating over 45 appearances in his first full NHL campaign.