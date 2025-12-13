Mailloux scored a goal on two shots and added five PIM in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Mailloux had a busy first period, scoring at 3:41 of the frame before fighting Colton Dach later on. The 22-year-old Mailloux's tally was his first goal as a Blue. He's seen limited usage on the third pairing this season, picking up two points, 21 shots on net, 27 hits, 14 blocked shots, 17 PIM and a minus-17 rating through 20 appearances.