Mailloux logged an assist in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Kings.

Mailloux ended a 16-game point drought with the helper. In that span, he had 10 shots on net, 20 hits and a minus-5 rating. The Blues have liked him enough to sign the defenseman to a one-year contract extension Jan. 13. Mailloux has produced a meager three points with 31 shots on net, 33 PIM, 48 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-22 rating over 37 outings this season.