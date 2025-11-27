Mailloux notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Devils.

This was Mailloux's second game back in the lineup after his slow start to 2025-26 led to a demotion to AHL Springfield. The 22-year-old blueliner is still a long way away from playing a key role -- the Blues' defense is dominated by the top four with little ice time for those players on the third pairing. That's Mailloux's role whenever he's in the lineup, and he's earned an assist, a minus-13 rating, 16 hits and seven blocked shots over 11 outings in that spot.