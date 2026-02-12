Fischer scored a goal and added an assist in OHL Sault Ste. Marie's 4-2 win over Sudbury on Wednesday.

Fischer has racked up 19 points in 23 appearances with the Greyhounds since a Dec. 8 trade from Sarnia. Overall, the defenseman has put together a pretty steady season with seven goals, 37 points, a plus-6 rating and 98 shots on net over 49 outings. Fischer, a second-round pick of the Blues in 2024, has the potential to be a depth defenseman as a professional.