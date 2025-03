Fischer agreed to a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blues on Tuesday.

Fischer has 15 goals, 37 points and 81 PIM in 51 outings with OHL Sarnia in 2024-25. St. Louis took him with the No. 56 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. He might eventually establish himself as a bottom-four defenseman with the Blues, but that's likely a long way off.