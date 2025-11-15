Fischer logged two assists and four shots on goal in OHL Sarnia's 9-3 loss to Ottawa on Friday.

Fischer, who is captaining the Sting this year, has produced two goals and 13 helpers over 18 games. He's earned six of his 15 points during an active five-game point streak. The 19-year-old defenseman is a second-round pick of the Blues from 2024. He's not a standout in any area, but Fischer has potential to be steady in his own zone -- he's just minus-1 this season after going a combined minus-46 while racking up 71 points over 119 regular-season outings in the last two campaigns.