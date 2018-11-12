Opilka (hip) announced his retirement from professional hockey due to lingering hip issues, St. Louis announced Monday.

Drafted by the Blues in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Draft, the St. Louis native went 40-24-6 while playing for OHL Kitchener with his last game coming during the 2016-17 campaign. Opilka underwent a pair of hip surgeries to help address hip dysplasia, but ultimately was unable to fully recover and return to the ice.