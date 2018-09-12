Opilka (hip) has been labeled out indefinitely ahead of St. Louis' training camp.

Opilka underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left hip last August, his second hip surgery in just over a year, and hasn't played since. It's highly disconcerting that he's still dealing with hip issues over a year later, as he was initially expected to be sidelined for just four months after his second procedure. At this stage it appears as though retirement may become a real possibility for Opilka if he's unable to get healthy enough to return to action this season.