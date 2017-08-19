Blues' Luke Opilka: Undergoes second hip surgery
Opilka, a goalie prospect, underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left hip and he's expected to be out until December, Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
According to Rutherford, this is the St. Louis native's second hip surgery in just over a year. The Notes had sung his praises upon making him a 2015 fifth-round draft pick, but these ailments, coupled with underwhelming peripherals (3.08 GAA, .897 save percentage) over 75 regular-games with the OHL's Kitchner Rangers, have dimmed his long-term fantasy outlook.
