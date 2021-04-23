MacEachern (upper body) is still on injured reserve, but he'll be available for Saturday's matchup with Colorado if needed, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
MacEachern will likely remain on IR until St. Louis is in need of help up front due to injuries or illnesses. The 27-year-old winger has tallied two points in 17 top-level appearances this year.
