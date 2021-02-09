MacEachern was promoted to the active roster Monday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
MacEachern made his season debut over the weekend, tallying one hit in just over 10 minutes of ice time. It's unclear if he'll get back into a bottom-six role or watch Monday's game against Arizona from the press box.
