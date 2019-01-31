Blues' Mackenzie MacEachern: Called back from minors
MacEachern was promoted from AHL San Antonio on Thursday.
MacEachern will rejoin the club after spending the All-Star break playing in the minors. Prior to his demotion, the young winger racked up two points in his previous two outings, which could see him slot into a fourth-line role over Robby Fabbri.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...