MacEachern was promoted from the taxi squad Wednesday.
MacEachern played in 51 games for the Blues last year in which he registered seven goals on 63 shots and three helpers while averaging just 8:57 of ice time. Even though the winger is available to play against Colorado on Wednesday, he likely will serve primarily as a healthy scratch, though could challenge for a bigger role in the coming weeks.
More News
-
Blues' Mackenzie MacEachern: Lands on waivers•
-
Blues' Mackenzie MacEachern: Snags two-year extension•
-
Blues' Mackenzie MacEachern: Pots goal in overtime loss•
-
Blues' Mackenzie MacEachern: Returns after missing three games•
-
Blues' Mackenzie MacEachern: Remains unavailable•
-
Blues' Mackenzie MacEachern: Unable to play Tuesday•