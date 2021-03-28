Head coach Craig Berube said Sunday that MacEachern (upper body) is considered week-to-week, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

MacEachern has already missed six games, and he'll likely need at least a few more nights in the press box before returning to action. The 2012 third-round pick only entered the lineup because injuries were piling up, so it's unclear whether he'll have much of a role once he gains clearance.