MacEachern missed Thursday's practice session due to an upper-body injury, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

MacEachern has reportedly been dealing with this problem for a while but has been able to play through it. As such, it seems unlikely the winger will miss Saturday's clash with San Jose, especially considering he'll get another day to get closer to 100 percent. The Michigan native is putting together a decent season as a depth scoring option, as he's registered six goals, two helpers and 36 shots in 29 contests.