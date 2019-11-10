Blues' Mackenzie MacEachern: Dishes helper
MacEachern generated an assist, five hits, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.
MacEachern had the secondary assist on Ivan Barbashev's opening goal. The 25-year-old winger has found a groove with three points and 10 hits in five games in November. MacEachern's fourth-line role -- he's averaged just 8:38 per game entering Saturday -- limits his productivity, even on a deep team like the Blues.
More News
-
Blues' Mackenzie MacEachern: Scores first goal of 2019-20•
-
Blues' Mackenzie MacEachern: Healthy scratch•
-
Blues' Mackenzie MacEachern: Posts fifth point•
-
Blues' Mackenzie MacEachern: Rings up another goal•
-
Blues' Mackenzie MacEachern: Scores goal, signs extension•
-
Blues' Mackenzie MacEachern: Called back from minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.