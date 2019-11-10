MacEachern generated an assist, five hits, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.

MacEachern had the secondary assist on Ivan Barbashev's opening goal. The 25-year-old winger has found a groove with three points and 10 hits in five games in November. MacEachern's fourth-line role -- he's averaged just 8:38 per game entering Saturday -- limits his productivity, even on a deep team like the Blues.