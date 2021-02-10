MacEachern was assigned to the taxi squad Tuesday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
MacEachern posted his first assist of the season in Monday's shootout loss to the Coyotes. Due to COVID-19 postponements, the Blues don't play again until Friday. MacEachern could be activated before that game, and he'll at least travel with the team.
