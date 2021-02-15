MacEachern was assigned to the taxi squad Sunday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
MacEachern has one assist through four appearances this season. The Blues have been a bit shorthanded up front due to injuries -- there's a good chance MacEachern is back on the active roster for Monday's game against the Coyotes.
