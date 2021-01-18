MacEachern was assigned to the taxi squad Monday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
MacEachern didn't draw into either of the Blues' first two games, and he'll drop back to the practice squad to open up a roster spot for defenseman Jake Walman. Through 51 NHL games last year, MacEachern posted seven goals and 10 points.
