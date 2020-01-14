MacEachern produced an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

MacEachern set up Tyler Bozak for the go-ahead goal at 2:21 of the second period. The 25-year-old winger has nine points, 55 shots on goal, 65 hits and 21 PIM in 40 appearances this season. He's mostly a bottom-six player, so fantasy owners won't take much notice of his production.