Blues' Mackenzie MacEachern: Garners helper
MacEachern produced an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.
MacEachern set up Tyler Bozak for the go-ahead goal at 2:21 of the second period. The 25-year-old winger has nine points, 55 shots on goal, 65 hits and 21 PIM in 40 appearances this season. He's mostly a bottom-six player, so fantasy owners won't take much notice of his production.
