MacEachern (upper body) will play in Saturday's game against the Sharks, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

MacEachern started the season as a regular in the press box, facing his fair share of healthy scratches. However, the 25-year-old has carved out a consistent role in the lineup since, playing in 28 straight games and recording six goals, three assists and 52 hits. He'll work on the fourth line.