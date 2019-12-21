Play

MacEachern (upper body) will play in Saturday's game against the Sharks, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

MacEachern started the season as a regular in the press box, facing his fair share of healthy scratches. However, the 25-year-old has carved out a consistent role in the lineup since, playing in 28 straight games and recording six goals, three assists and 52 hits. He'll work on the fourth line.

More News
Our Latest Stories