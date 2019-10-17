MacEachern won't play in Thursday's game against the Canucks, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

MacEachern played Monday against the Islanders and dished out who hits during 7:43 TOI, but now he'll go back to the press box. He and Zach Sanford are fighting for a spot in the lineup, but now they're both healthy scratches with Robert Thomas (upper body) back in the fold.