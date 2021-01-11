MacEachern was waived by the Blues on Monday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

MacEachern suited up in 51 games last season, manning a bottom-six role and averaging 8:57 of ice time per contest. The Michigan native managed to produce seven goals, three assists and 82 hits in that stretch. The arrival of Mike Hoffman in St. Louis and Jordan Kyrou's upward trajectory will keep MacEachern out of the lineup to start the year. If the 26-year-old clears waivers, he'll likely land on the taxi squad, making him available as a replacement if injuries surface.