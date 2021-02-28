MacEachern scored a shorthanded goal and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Sharks.
MacEachern's tally early in the third period marked the first time the Blues held a lead, by a 5-4 margin. It was his first goal and second point in 10 appearances this season. The 26-year-old fourth-liner has added 13 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-2 rating in 2020-21.
More News
-
Blues' Mackenzie MacEachern: Will play Monday•
-
Blues' Mackenzie MacEachern: Drops to taxi squad•
-
Blues' Mackenzie MacEachern: Promoted to active roster•
-
Blues' Mackenzie MacEachern: Drops to taxi squad•
-
Blues' Mackenzie MacEachern: Posts assist Monday•
-
Blues' Mackenzie MacEachern: Back with big club•