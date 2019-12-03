MacEachern scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.

MacEachern needed just 2:34 into the game to give the Blues a lead they'd never lose. The 25-year-old has scored in his last two games, putting him at six points, 25 shots on goal and 34 hits in 22 appearances this season. He topped the five points he produced last season in seven fewer outings.