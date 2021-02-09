MacEachern notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes.
MacEachern had the lone helper on Ryan O'Reilly's second goal of the game in the third period. It was just the second game of the season for MacEachern, but he may have more playing time with Tyler Bozak (upper body) and Robert Thomas (thumb) both sidelined for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Blues' Mackenzie MacEachern: Back with big club•
-
Blues' Mackenzie MacEachern: Shuffles to taxi squad•
-
Blues' Mackenzie MacEachern: Promoted from taxi squad•
-
Blues' Mackenzie MacEachern: Drops to taxi squad•
-
Blues' Mackenzie MacEachern: Called up from taxi squad•
-
Blues' Mackenzie MacEachern: Lands on waivers•