MacEachern notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

MacEachern had the lone helper on Ryan O'Reilly's second goal of the game in the third period. It was just the second game of the season for MacEachern, but he may have more playing time with Tyler Bozak (upper body) and Robert Thomas (thumb) both sidelined for the foreseeable future.