MacEachern dished out an assist in Thursday's win over the Kings.

MacEachern has been in the Blues' system since they selected him in the third round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. He has been a fixture on the fourth line following his recall in January, and the winger now has five points in 24 games to show for it. MacEachern won't light up the scoresheet, but he holds his own and has a respectable 51.1 Corsi For percentage as well.