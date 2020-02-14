MacEachern netted a goal on three shots in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

MacEachern was the only other Blue to score besides Zach Sanford, who netted four goals in the contest. MacEachern made his impact in just 6:47 -- the 25-year-old has been used almost exclusively in a fourth-line role. He has 10 points, 72 hits and 58 shots through 45 games.