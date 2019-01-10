MacEachern was called up from the minors Thursday.

MacEachern scored a pair of goals for the Rampage on Wednesday, which no doubt factored into the club's decision to reward him with a promotion to the NHL. Whether the youngster slots into the lineup versus the Habs on Thursday remains to be seen, but with Alexander Steen (shoulder) and Tyler Bozak (upper body) both out of the lineup, the Blues needed some extra forward depth.