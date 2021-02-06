MacEachern was activated from the taxi squad Saturday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

MacEachern has yet to play a game this season, but he could make his debut in Saturday's matchup against the Coyotes, as the Blues are mixing up the lines after losing Thursday. If he's in the lineup, MacEachern will add a physical presence to the bottom six. Last year, he posted 10 points and 82 hits over 51 games, averaging just 8:57 of ice time per contest.