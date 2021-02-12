MacEachern was promoted from the taxi squad to the Blues' active roster Friday, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
MacEachern is expected to skate on St. Louis' fourth line during Friday's game against Arizona. The 26-year-old winger has picked up one helper through two games this campaign.
