MacEachern was summoned from AHL Springfield on Wednesday.
MacEachern has four goals and 12 points in 22 contests with Springfield in 2023-24. With St. Louis, he's recorded an assist, two shots and seven hits in five games while averaging 9:04 of ice time.
