Blues' Mackenzie MacEachern: Receives qualifying offer

MacEachern was extended a qualifying offer by the Blues on Sunday, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

After his third season with Michigan State University, MacEachern signed with the Blues in 2016 and has finished two seasons with AHL Chicago. The 24-year-old recorded just 21 points through 101 games. MacEachern was the Blues' third-round pick in 2012.

