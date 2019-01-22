Blues' Mackenzie MacEachern: Register first NHL goal
MacEachern scored a goal, fired three shots on goal and dished out three hits in Monday's loss to the Kings.
MacEachern has mainly been a wrecking ball with 10 hits over his first four NHL games and he didn't even generate a shot on goal until his fourth contest. The 24-year-old finally broke the ice by picking up a loose puck and knocking it into a wide-open net. Despite the effort MacEachern's days in the NHL are likely numbered depending on when the Blues get healthy.
