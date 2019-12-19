MacEachern scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Oilers.

MacEachern put the Blues up 2-1 just over six minutes into the third period, and his goal held up as the game-winner. It was his sixth goal of the season, half of which have come this month. The 25-year-old has doubled the three goals he scored in 29 games as a rookie in 2018-19.