MacEachern (lower body) won't play Friday against the Oilers, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

MacEachern's ongoing absence will continue to test the Blues' depth up front, but it will go unnoticed by fantasy owners, as he's only notched nine points in 42 games this campaign. Another update on the 25-year-old American should surface once he's ready to rejoin the lineup.